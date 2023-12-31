Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 20,442 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,066,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,442 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $549,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.17. 1,188,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $305.35. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.