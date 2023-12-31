Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 35,965 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $99,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.71. The stock had a trading volume of 41,496,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,766,388. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

