Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 370,457 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370,457 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Gold Trust worth $109,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,383,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,425 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,877,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

