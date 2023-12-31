Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $134,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,078.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 55,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 53,450 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,873.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 73,356 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,597 shares. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.16.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

