CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Down 19.0% in December

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 12,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,775,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 796,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,297,528.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 521,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,199.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 360,132 shares of company stock valued at $590,599. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,655,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 199,665 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CommScope by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 456,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CommScope stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,001. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $598.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. CommScope has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.39.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

