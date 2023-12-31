CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.39.

CommScope Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of COMM opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. CommScope has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 521,189 shares in the company, valued at $964,199.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 153,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,420.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,525.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 521,189 shares in the company, valued at $964,199.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

