Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 2,120 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in McKesson by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $462.98. The stock had a trading volume of 481,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,112. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.64. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $476.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.31.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

