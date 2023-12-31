Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $34,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE TT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.90. 755,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,295. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $245.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.