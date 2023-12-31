Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,685. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.33. The company has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

