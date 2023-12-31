Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

Progressive Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PGR traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.28. 1,637,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $165.57. The firm has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

