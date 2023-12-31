Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 133,624 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,624 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.12% of V.F. worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 43.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 541.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 279,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 235,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 70.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,443,000 after acquiring an additional 636,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Down 1.4 %

VFC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 5,539,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,847,826. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -65.45%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

