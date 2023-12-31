Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 13,521 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for about 1.0% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $43,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 87.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management bought a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ferrari by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 228,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,213,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RACE traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.43. The stock had a trading volume of 271,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,508. Ferrari has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $372.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.40 and its 200-day moving average is $321.42.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.36.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

