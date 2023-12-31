Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 6,780 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

EZU stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299,625 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

