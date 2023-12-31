Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 15,437.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,907 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PDD were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PDD by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PDD by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Benchmark lifted their target price on PDD from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,687,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $150.66.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

