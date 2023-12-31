Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $27.90 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $811.80. 318,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,431. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $719.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $698.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.