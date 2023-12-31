Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $33.46 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,708 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,814,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,107,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47. The firm has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

