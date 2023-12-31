Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $34.99 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79,805 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $34,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,094,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,032,334. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

