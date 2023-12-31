Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $295.67. 2,300,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,011. The firm has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

