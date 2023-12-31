Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $99.45. 5,204,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692,141. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.27. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $207.51.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,985 shares of company stock worth $14,002,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.07.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

