Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $22.34 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 448,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,339,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.14% of Ball at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BALL. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Ball by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in Ball by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Ball by 50.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ball by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.52. 936,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,565. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.