Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 24,294 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.1% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.13% of IQVIA worth $47,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 0.6 %

IQV stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,839. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.