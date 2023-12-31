Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 93 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $1,339,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 4,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,312,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,368,000 after buying an additional 114,095 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 67.2% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,476,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.2% in the third quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.52. The company had a trading volume of 42,662,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,251,292. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $260.34 and a 52-week high of $412.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.64.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

