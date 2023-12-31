Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.87. 1,104,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,578. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.97. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

