Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,192 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 585.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $72.43. 4,658,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,500. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

