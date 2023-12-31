Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 11,063 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,063 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Chubb by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Chubb by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.00. 1,671,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,491. The stock has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.73. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

