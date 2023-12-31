Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 272,744 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 272,744 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in CSX were worth $25,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.67. 6,712,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,600,552. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

