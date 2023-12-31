Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 31,124 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,124 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,611,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Stellantis by 40.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,991,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,468 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,088,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. increased its stake in Stellantis by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,389,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 179.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,219 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. 2,116,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44.

Insider Activity at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at $176,353,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.