Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 132,976 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,299 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.9% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.5% in the third quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 239,292 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $54.85. 1,813,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,821. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

