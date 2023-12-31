Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,039,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.09% of AMETEK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

View Our Latest Report on AME

AMETEK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $164.89. The company had a trading volume of 560,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $165.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.