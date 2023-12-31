Comparing C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) & SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares C3is and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is N/A N/A N/A SEACOR Marine -10.90% -7.67% -3.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C3is and SEACOR Marine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3is $3.29 million 1.05 $550,000.00 N/A N/A SEACOR Marine $217.32 million 1.57 -$71.65 million ($1.06) -11.88

Analyst Recommendations

C3is has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEACOR Marine.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for C3is and SEACOR Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A SEACOR Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00

SEACOR Marine has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.03%. Given SEACOR Marine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEACOR Marine is more favorable than C3is.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SEACOR Marine beats C3is on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3is

C3is Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers, and traders. The company owns and operates a fleet of two handysize drybulk carriers which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. C3is Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Majuro, Marshall Islands.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 60 support vessels, of which 58 were owned or leased-in, and two were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third parties. It serves integrated national and international oil companies, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oil field service and construction companies, as well as offshore wind farm operators and offshore wind farm installation and maintenance companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

