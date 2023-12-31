Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Update

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 335,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,929. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $198.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.63. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,083,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 405,697 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,954,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,426 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.