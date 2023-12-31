Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Update

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 335,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,929. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $198.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.63. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,083,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 405,697 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,954,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,426 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

