COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMSW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,962. COMSovereign has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

COMSovereign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides various solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; harmony enhanced MC; fastback intelligent backhaul radio (IBR); and in-band full-duplex technology.

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.