COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
COMSovereign Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COMSW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,962. COMSovereign has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
COMSovereign Company Profile
