Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 451,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $96,284.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,087.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,329,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,824,000 after purchasing an additional 71,069 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Concentrix by 93.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 51.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 12.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Concentrix by 80.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
