Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 451,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $96,284.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,087.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,329,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,824,000 after purchasing an additional 71,069 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Concentrix by 93.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 51.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 12.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Concentrix by 80.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.21. 185,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,478. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.94. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $151.82.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

