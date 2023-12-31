Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) & MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Financial Review

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 5.35% 19.04% 7.57% MJ N/A -86.20% -11.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Concentrix and MJ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 2 3 0 2.60 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Concentrix presently has a consensus price target of $119.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.78%. Given Concentrix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than MJ.

79.0% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MJ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of MJ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Concentrix has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Concentrix and MJ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $6.52 billion 1.00 $435.05 million $6.69 14.68 MJ $360,000.00 2.49 -$5.38 million N/A N/A

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Summary

Concentrix beats MJ on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. The company's clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Newark, California.

About MJ

(Get Free Report)

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.