Connolly Sarah T. Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in 3M were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 180,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 442,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,409,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 136,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.3 %

MMM stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.32. 2,414,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $129.90.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.