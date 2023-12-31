Connolly Sarah T. Has $580,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $273.80. 886,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

