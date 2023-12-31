Connolly Sarah T. Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after buying an additional 1,191,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,985,000 after buying an additional 549,861 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,839,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average of $120.04. The stock has a market cap of $160.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

