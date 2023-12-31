Connolly Sarah T. Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

