Connolly Sarah T. Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Connolly Sarah T. cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 1.7% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in Novartis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 78,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Novartis by 9.9% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Novartis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.97. 960,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.14.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

