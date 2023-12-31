Connolly Sarah T. Sells 172 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 13,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 33,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 26,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 203,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

NYSE TMO traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $530.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,913. The firm has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

