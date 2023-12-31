Connolly Sarah T. Sells 200 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Connolly Sarah T. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.43. 2,966,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,297. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $2,759,608 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

