Connolly Sarah T. Sells 68 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Connolly Sarah T. decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $545.17. The stock had a trading volume of 398,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $551.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.