Connolly Sarah T. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,427 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Intel were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in Intel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 555,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,751,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Intel by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 45,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.25. 29,288,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,012,504. The stock has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.62, a P/E/G ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

