Connolly Sarah T. Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Connolly Sarah T. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,609. The company has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

