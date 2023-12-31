Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

Conn’s Stock Down 3.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 32.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 164,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.47.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

Featured Stories

