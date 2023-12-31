Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.
CONN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 164,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.47.
Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.
