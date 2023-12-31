ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. 3,643,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,952,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

