Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,611,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $576,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

