Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Up 37.3% in December

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the November 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Context Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %
Context Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 55,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,718. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Context Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.
