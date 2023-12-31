Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Up 37.3% in December

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the November 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Context Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 55,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,718. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 328,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 61,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,666 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Context Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.