Contrasting Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) and Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Free Report) and Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Digipath and Applied DNA Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digipath N/A N/A -103.57% Applied DNA Sciences -74.41% -142.52% -64.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Digipath shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Digipath has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Digipath and Applied DNA Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digipath $2.70 million 1.29 -$2.06 million ($0.01) -4.00 Applied DNA Sciences $13.37 million 0.63 -$9.95 million ($0.75) -0.82

Digipath has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied DNA Sciences. Digipath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied DNA Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Digipath and Applied DNA Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digipath 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied DNA Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Applied DNA Sciences has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 224.25%. Given Applied DNA Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied DNA Sciences is more favorable than Digipath.

Summary

Digipath beats Applied DNA Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digipath

Digipath, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas and Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. In addition, the company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products. Further, its labs screens medicinal and recreational cannabis for harmful contaminants, including residual solvents; moisture; water activity; visual inspection; pesticides; heavy metals, such as mercury, arsenic, lead, cadmium, chromium, and nickel; biological toxins comprising aflatoxin and ocratoxins; and microbial contaminants consisting of E. coli, salmonella, coliforms, aspergillus, gram negative bacteria, total aerobic bacteria, and mold and yeast. Digipath, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production Services segment develops and commercializes the LinearDNA platform, which enables a cell-free manufacture of high-fidelity synthetic DNA sequences for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The MDx Testing Services segment provides clinical molecular diagnostics (MDx) testing and clinical laboratory testing services; COVID-19 testing services, including test scheduling, sample collection, and automated results reporting for higher education institutions, private clients, and businesses under the safeCircle trademark; polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for production and detection of DNA and RNA; and MDx test kits and related supplies, as well as Isotopic analysis testing services. The DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services segment offers SigNature Molecular Tags, which provides a methodology to authenticate goods within large and complex supply chains for materials, such as cotton, nutraceuticals, and other products; SigNify portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits; and fiberTyping, which uses PCR-based DNA detection to detect a product's naturally occurring DNA sequences for the purposes of product provenance authentication and supply chain security. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

