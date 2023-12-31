Contrasting Fiserv (NYSE:FI) and DTS (OTCMKTS:DTSOF)

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) and DTS (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and DTS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $383.42 million 207.94 $2.53 billion $4.78 27.79 DTS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than DTS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

89.7% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fiserv and DTS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 1 5 15 0 2.67 DTS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiserv currently has a consensus price target of $143.73, suggesting a potential upside of 8.20%. Given Fiserv’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than DTS.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and DTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 15.85% 14.70% 5.62% DTS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fiserv beats DTS on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About DTS

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems. The company also installs, operates, and maintains computer systems and networks; manufactures, develops, sells, and leases information related equipment comprising computers and software; processes and provides information and commercial transactions; produces, sells, and leases multimedia related content; and acquires, develops, licenses, manages, and transfers intellectual property, such as copyrights and know-how. In addition, it engages in worker dispatch business; and contracting for planning, investigating, researching, training, educating, and consulting activities related to information systems. Further, the company offers enterprise resource planning solutions; and network integration services. It serves finance, telecommunications, and public sector comprising medical welfare, pension authorities, and local governments. DTS Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

